Edited Photo Shared as Burj Khalifa Projecting Lord Ram’s Image on Ram Navami

Fact-Check | The picture has been edited to add an image of Lord Ram.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An image of Lord Ram being projected on the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Burj Khalifa is going viral on the internet with users claiming that it happened recently on the occasion of Ram Navami.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
We also received a query about the viral claim on our WhatsApp tipline.
(More archives to similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
What is the truth?: The viral picture has been digitally altered to add an image of Lord Ram on the Burj Khalifa.
The original image of the skyscraper can be traced back to February 2016.
What led us to the truth?: A simple reverse image search led us to a similar image uploaded on iStock on 3 February 2016.
It was uploaded with a caption that said, "Dubai, UAE - December 28, 2015: Night view of Burj Khalifa tower. Burj Khalifa is the tallest structure in the world."
The image was uploaded in February 2016.
On comparing both the images, we found that the viral one has been edited to add the picture of Lord Ram.
A comparison between both the images clearly highlights the similarities.
Was a picture of Lord Ram projected on Burj Khalifa?: We did not find any such updates on the official social media handles of the Burj Khalifa.
A keyword search did not return any credible news reports.
We have also reached out to the communications department of the Burj Khalifa and the story will be updated as and when it is received.
Conclusion: An altered image of the Burj Khalifa, which shows a projection of Lord Ram, is being shared to claim that it happened recently to mark the festive celebrations of Ram Navami.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)