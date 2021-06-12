Video of Demolition Drive in J&K Falsely Linked to Rohingyas

A video that shows a group of officials with JCB machines demolishing semi-constructed structures is being massively shared online to claim that it shows the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir demolishing the houses of “Rohingya Muslims”.

The text along with video goes on to claim that the drive took place under the “Roshni Act”, which has been scrapped. However, we found that the video does show a demolition drive but has no connection with Rohingyas.

Speaking to The Quint’s WebQoof team, Jammu and Kashmir Lakes & Waterways Development Authority, Enforcement Officer (Dy SP) Abdul Aziz Qadri said that the department undertakes these drives to remove illegal constructions and encroachments in the area.