Fact-Check: Viral Video of Rahul Gandhi Saying ‘Modi Will Remain PM’ Is Edited

The video has been edited in multiple places to make the false claim.
(Source: WhatsApp/Altered by The Quint)
A short clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public event has gone viral on social media.
What is he saying?: In the video, Gandhi can be heard speaking in Hindi, saying, "Narendra Modi will remain India's prime minister. I am telling you this at the outset, on 4 June 2024, Narendra Modi will be India's prime minister."
He goes on to say, "We have done all the hard work that had to be done, now you see, our alliance is not going to get a single seat in Uttar Pradesh. They are also smiling because they believe that what Rahul Gandhi is saying is true and Narendra Modi is becoming the Prime Minister."
An archived version of this post can be seen here.
In the longer version of the video, Gandhi says how on 4 June, Narendra Modi will not remain the prime minister.
How did we find out?: We went through the Indian National Congress' verified YouTube channel to look for this video.
We came across one of Rahul Gandhi standing against a backdrop which looked similar to the video in the viral claim.
The video's caption mentioned that Gandhi was speaking at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
A minute into the video, Gandhi says, "I am telling you this at the outset, what the Indian media will never tell you, but is the truth. 2024. 4 June. Narendra Modi will be not India's prime minister."
"Take it in writing," he says, "Narendra Modiji cannot be India's prime minister. What we had to do, the work, the effort, we have done it. See now, in Uttar Pradesh, our alliance will not get a single seat lower than 50."
Gandhi goes on to say how they have stopped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in other states. Calling it "Adani's media," he talks about how Indian media will not tell the truth, gesturing at a few media personnel, while driving the point home.
The Congress shared a video calling out the edited clip, sharing both – the real and the viral versions.
Conclusion: An edited video has gone viral with the false claim that Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi would remain in power.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)