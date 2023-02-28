Rahul Gandhi's 'Satta-Satya' Faux Pas Video Viral With Misleading Claim

Fact-check: A clipped video of Rahul Gandhi is being shared to claim that he defined satyagrah as the path of power.
A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking about satyagrah while referring to Mahatma Gandhi is going viral on social media. The video shows Gandhi as saying, "the meaning of satyagrah is to never leave the path of power (satta)."
Who shared it?: Taking a jibe at Gandhi for this meaning of the word satyagrah – which actually means the path of truth – the official Twitter account of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Damar and Diu, BJP UP spokesperson Prashant Umrao, and former Chhattisgarh cabinet minister Rajesh Munat were some people who shared the video.
Major Surendra Poonia, who has been called out for sharing misinformation in the past, too, shared this video.
The truth: While the viral video does show Gandhi saying "satta" initially, he quickly rectifies the mistake and goes on to say "satya" (power).
"Mahatma Gandhi used to talk about satyagrah. What does satyagrah mean? It means, never leaving the path of power (satta), sorry, never leaving the path of truth (satya)," he said.
How did we find out the truth?: This video is from Sunday, 26 February when Gandhi delivered a speech at Congress’ 85th plenary session in Chhattisgarh.
We found the video of Gandhi's speech on his official YouTube channel uploaded on 26 February 2023.
The viral part can be seen around the 35-minute mark in this video.
What was Gandhi talking about?: Rahul Gandhi talks about the importance given to power. He continues his statement by referring to Mahatma Gandhi and his idea of satyagrah. This is when he asks the meaning of the word and mistakenly says 'the path of power' instead of 'the path of truth'.
"There is a new word for BJP and RSS, we are satyagrahi and they are sattagrahi, who can do anything for power," he adds.
Conclusion: A clipped video of Rahul Gandhi's faux pas is being shared to take a dig at the Congress leader.
