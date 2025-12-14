Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rahul Gandhi Said Elections in Pakistan Are More Credible? No, Video Is Altered!

Rahul Gandhi Said Elections in Pakistan Are More Credible? No, Video Is Altered!

In his original speech, Gandhi did not mention Pakistan's election, as claimed in the viral post.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: We found no mentions of Pakistan elections in his original speech.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: We found no mentions of Pakistan elections in his original speech.

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

A video of Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, speaking in Parliament is being shared on social media.

The claim: Those who are sharing the video claimed that the Congress Member of Parliament stated that the elections in Pakistan were trustworthy than those in India.

Here's what he said:

"The thing that stitches together the entire concept of modern India, stitches together the fabric of modern India, brings people together, allows them to build this great nation, is being attacked by these people. They're destroying it. You know they're destroying it, I know they're destroying it, and they know they're destroying it. The election in Pakistan was actually more credible than what we see here. Every party ended up forming the government in the province where its victory made sense based on political realities and voter trends. I'd like to conclude by saying that the biggest anti-national act you can do is 'vote chori'. There is no bigger anti-national act that you can do than vote chori. Because when you destroy the vote, you destroy the fabric of this country. You destroy modern India, you destroy the idea of India."

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is altered. Team WebQoof found no mention of Pakistan's election in Gandhi's full speech in the Lok Sabha.

Also ReadNo Evidence on Navy Officer Abhishek Chakraborty Taking Part in ‘Op Black Cobra'

What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search for Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech on 9 December, as shown by the date stamp on the viral video.

Here is the highlighted portion of the frame. 

(Source;X/Altered by The Quint) 

  • Gandhi accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) for voter fraud and tampering with the democracy and, labelled ‘vote chori’ as the ‘largest anti-national act’.

  • We went through Gandhi's entire speech to find the part about Pakistan's election, as claimed in the viral video.

  • At 26:56 minutes of the video, Gandhi said, "The thing that stitches together the entire concept of modern India, stitches together the fabric of modern India, brings people together, allows them to build this great nation, is being attacked by these people. They’re destroying it. You know they’re destroying it. I know they’re destroying it. And they know they’re destroying it."

  • Right after this statement, he moved on and 'concluded' his speech with:

"And I would like to conclude by saying that the biggest anti-national act you can do is ‘vote chori’. There is no bigger anti-national act that you can do than ‘vote chori’ because when you destroy the vote, you destroy the fabric of this country. You destroy modern India, you destroy the idea of India."
LoP Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on 9 December.
Also ReadAI-Manipulated Clip Viral To Claim Tejas Jet Wasn’t Cleared To Fly in Dubai
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

  • There was no mention of the Pakistan elections being credible, as claimed in the viral video.

  • Additionally, after slowing down the viral video and closely analysing its audio, Team WebQoof observed that the portion referring to the Pakistan election was noticeably quieter than the rest of the statements.

  • It is to be noted that we checked this viral video on several artificial intelligence detection tools, but it did not yield any relevant results, showing that the editing was probably not done using AI technology.

Conclusion: The viral clip of Rahul Gandhi stating that Pakistan's elections are more credible is altered and not real.

Also ReadNo, ‘The Right To Disconnect Bill, 2025’ Has Not Yet Been Passed in Lok Sabha

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT