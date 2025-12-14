Rahul Gandhi Said Elections in Pakistan Are More Credible? No, Video Is Altered!

advertisement
A video of Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, speaking in Parliament is being shared on social media.
The claim: Those who are sharing the video claimed that the Congress Member of Parliament stated that the elections in Pakistan were trustworthy than those in India.
Here's what he said:
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is altered. Team WebQoof found no mention of Pakistan's election in Gandhi's full speech in the Lok Sabha.
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search for Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech on 9 December, as shown by the date stamp on the viral video.
Gandhi accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) for voter fraud and tampering with the democracy and, labelled ‘vote chori’ as the ‘largest anti-national act’.
We went through Gandhi's entire speech to find the part about Pakistan's election, as claimed in the viral video.
At 26:56 minutes of the video, Gandhi said, "The thing that stitches together the entire concept of modern India, stitches together the fabric of modern India, brings people together, allows them to build this great nation, is being attacked by these people. They’re destroying it. You know they’re destroying it. I know they’re destroying it. And they know they’re destroying it."
Right after this statement, he moved on and 'concluded' his speech with:
There was no mention of the Pakistan elections being credible, as claimed in the viral video.
Additionally, after slowing down the viral video and closely analysing its audio, Team WebQoof observed that the portion referring to the Pakistan election was noticeably quieter than the rest of the statements.
It is to be noted that we checked this viral video on several artificial intelligence detection tools, but it did not yield any relevant results, showing that the editing was probably not done using AI technology.
Conclusion: The viral clip of Rahul Gandhi stating that Pakistan's elections are more credible is altered and not real.
