No, ‘The Right To Disconnect Bill, 2025’ Has Not Yet Been Passed in Lok Sabha

Team WebQoof found that the bill has only been introduced in the Lok Sabha and not passed.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The bill has not been passed in the Lok Sabha.</p></div>
Fact-Check | The bill has not been passed in the Lok Sabha.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that 'The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025', which was recently introduced by NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, has been passed in the Lok Sabha.

  • The user further claimed that emails and calls are not allowed after work hours now as the bill has now been passed in the lower house of the Parliament.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(More archives of similar claims could be accessed here, here, and here.)

What's the truth?: While 'The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025' was introduced on 5 December, it has not been passed by the Parliament. This makes the claim misleading.

What led us to the truth?: On performing a simple keyword search on Google, we came across a news report published by Moneycontrol.

  • The report mentioned that Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule introduced a private member's bill in the lower house, which aimed to promote work-life balance for workers.

  • 'The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025' proposed a legal right for employees to refuse work messages, calls, and emails beyond working hours and on holidays.

  • Towards the end of the report, it said that the bill falls under the category of private member's bill (a Parliament member, who is not a minister).

The report was published on 9 December.

(Source: Moneycontrol/Screennshot)

Has the bill been passed?: The official website of Digital Sansad showed that 'The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025' was introduced in the Lok Sabha as a private member's bill on 5 December.

  • However, no debate has taken place on the bill in either houses of the Parliament as of now.

  • This clearly means that the bill has not been passed by the Parliament.

The bill was introduced on 5 December.

(Source: Digital Sansad/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: It is evident that 'The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025' has only been introduced and not passed in the Lok Sabha.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

