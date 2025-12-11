No, ‘The Right To Disconnect Bill, 2025’ Has Not Yet Been Passed in Lok Sabha

advertisement
A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that 'The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025', which was recently introduced by NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, has been passed in the Lok Sabha.
The user further claimed that emails and calls are not allowed after work hours now as the bill has now been passed in the lower house of the Parliament.
What led us to the truth?: On performing a simple keyword search on Google, we came across a news report published by Moneycontrol.
The report mentioned that Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule introduced a private member's bill in the lower house, which aimed to promote work-life balance for workers.
'The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025' proposed a legal right for employees to refuse work messages, calls, and emails beyond working hours and on holidays.
Towards the end of the report, it said that the bill falls under the category of private member's bill (a Parliament member, who is not a minister).
Has the bill been passed?: The official website of Digital Sansad showed that 'The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025' was introduced in the Lok Sabha as a private member's bill on 5 December.
However, no debate has taken place on the bill in either houses of the Parliament as of now.
This clearly means that the bill has not been passed by the Parliament.
Conclusion: It is evident that 'The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025' has only been introduced and not passed in the Lok Sabha.
