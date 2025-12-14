Fact-Check: AI-Generated Video Showing Python Inside a Train Viral as Real

advertisement
A video purportedly showing a huge python appearing from a luggage compartment within a packed train in Madhya Pradesh, alarming passengers is being shared on social media.
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false.
We found the original source of the video where the creator mentioned 'Sora' and 'Sora 2,' an artificial intelligence video generator in its caption.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We did not find any credible reports to prove that such an incident had occurred in Madhya Pradesh.
However, the results led us to an Instagram post by Shawn Arranha, a digital creator and director as per their bio.
The post featured the same clip as the viral video with the caption that a python was found hanging from a luggage rack above a sleeping child in a crowded train coach in Madhya Pradesh, triggering panic among passengers.
The caption also noted hashtags such as, "#sora, #sora2," which implied that the viral video was created with the help of AI. Sora AI is a text-to-video AI generator.
We went through Arranha's profile and found "Shock Viral Content Director" and advertisement highlights in their bio.
Team WebQoof has reached out to the creator for their comments and the story will be updated once a response is received.
Nonetheless, we found a report from November about a python which was spotted on the Andaman Express, which panicked passengers.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video showing a python scaring a child inside a train has gone viral as real on social media.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)