Fact-Check: AI-Generated Video Showing Python Inside a Train Viral as Real

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

We did not find any credible reports to prove that such an incident had occurred in Madhya Pradesh.

However, the results led us to an Instagram post by Shawn Arranha, a digital creator and director as per their bio.

The post featured the same clip as the viral video with the caption that a python was found hanging from a luggage rack above a sleeping child in a crowded train coach in Madhya Pradesh, triggering panic among passengers.