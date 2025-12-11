Is Adani Set to Gain ₹20,000 Crore from the UDF Hike? What We Know

advertisement
A post alleging that the User Development Fee (UDF) at Delhi and Mumbai airports has been increased resulting in passengers being charged ₹1,261 in Delhi and ₹3,856 in Mumbai, is being widely circulated on social media.
What's the claim?: The viral post claims that Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which operates the Mumbai airport along with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), is set to gain ₹20,000 crore due to changes in airport user charges.
(An archive of a similar post can be found here.)
Why is this being discussed?: A Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) order dated 1 July 2025 held that non-aeronautical assets should have been included in the regulatory asset base for tariff calculations in the 2009–2014 period.
This reinterpretation led to discussions about a potential under-recovery of more than ₹50,000 crore for Delhi and Mumbai airports combined.
This is the figure that triggered speculation about how much each airport might eventually be able to recover.
What's the truth?: There is that the Adani Group would receive ₹20,000 crore.
The TDSAT ruling that reopened tariff calculations for 2009–2014 has been challenged by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), airlines, and the central government.
Since the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, no revised tariff or UDF structure can be implemented until a final judgment is issued.
What We Know So Far:
Several news organisations, including The Economic Times, have reported user fee rates that could apply if the User Development Fee (UDF) is revised.
These projections include of ₹1,261 for Delhi and ₹3,856 for Mumbai for domestic flyers, according to The Economic Times.
However, as of now, these higher UDF values remain proposals and internal estimates, not approved charges.
No official tariff order has been issued by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), and the TDSAT methodology itself has been challenged in the Supreme Court, where the matter is still pending.
Until AERA notifies a revised tariff order and the Supreme Court delivers its decision, no airport can legally charge a higher UDF.
At present, the only verified number in the public domain is the combined under-recovery estimate, not any specific amount attributable to Adani or to the Mumbai airport.
Conclusion: There is no evidence that proves that the viral claim is true. No official tariff order has approved higher UDF rates, and no document assigns ₹20,000 crore specifically to Adani or Mumbai airport.
