No, This Video Does Not Show Russian Air Forces Fighting Against Wagner Forces

Fact-Check | The video has been created using Arma 3 and is not real as claimed.
Why is the claim being shared?: The Wagner forces led by Yevgeny Prigozhin staged a revolt against Russia, which saw the forces taking control of the city of Rostov-on-Don.
The forces then marched towards Moscow, which was later halted.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened 'brutal action' against those taking up arms against the country.
What is the truth?: It is a virtual game simulation created using 'Arma 3' and not a real incident as claimed.
How did we find out?: On performing a keyword search, we found the same video uploaded on a YouTube channel called 'Battle POPs.'
The video was uploaded on 31 March.
It was titled, "Russia's Elite Air Force vs Ukrainian SAM Missiles Combat | MilSim Arma 3."
The description of the video said, "this video is a virtual game simulation."
The video has been created using Arma 3.
In the 'about' section of the YouTube channel, it said that it was a "military simulation channel."
Previous instances of game simulations being shared as real: The Quint has fact-checked similar claims where social media users shared videos created using 'Arma 3' as real incidents. You can read our stories here, here, and here.
Conclusion: It is clear that a virtual game simulation video is being shared as real visuals of Russian Air Forces fighting against the Wagner troop.
