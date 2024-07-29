Clipped Video Falsely Shared to Claim Yogi Adityanath 'Ignored' PM Modi

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Clipped Video Falsely Shared to Claim Yogi Adityanath 'Ignored' PM Modi

The viral video is clipped. In the original video, Yogi Adityanath does acknowledge PM Modi and Amit Shah;.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: A clipped video is going viral to claim that Yogi Adityanath ignored PM Narendra Modi.</p></div>
i

(Photo: The Quint)

A video is going viral on social media claiming that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while all other ministers folded their hands and greeted the duo.

The claim further states that Adityanath acknowledged Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The viral video is clipped. In the original video, Adityanath acknowledges PM Modi by quickly folding his hands.

How did we find out the truth?: We noticed a board behind the ministers which stated, 'Mukhyamantri Parishad, 27-28 July, New Delhi'.

  • Taking a cue, we looked for this event's visuals on PM Modi's official YouTube channel and found a video from 28 July.

  • The title stated, "PM Modi attends a meeting of BJP CMs and Deputy CMs".

  • The first two seconds of this video show Aditynath folding his hands to greet PM Modi and quickly putting them down, and this is where the viral video begins.

This is a slowed down version of the original video which shows Adityanath folding hands.

(Source: PM Modi YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: A clipped video is going viral to claim that CM Adityanath ignored PM Modi.

