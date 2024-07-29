Clipped Video Falsely Shared to Claim Yogi Adityanath 'Ignored' PM Modi

advertisement
A video is going viral on social media claiming that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while all other ministers folded their hands and greeted the duo.
The claim further states that Adityanath acknowledged Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed a board behind the ministers which stated, 'Mukhyamantri Parishad, 27-28 July, New Delhi'.
Taking a cue, we looked for this event's visuals on PM Modi's official YouTube channel and found a video from 28 July.
The title stated, "PM Modi attends a meeting of BJP CMs and Deputy CMs".
The first two seconds of this video show Aditynath folding his hands to greet PM Modi and quickly putting them down, and this is where the viral video begins.
Conclusion: A clipped video is going viral to claim that CM Adityanath ignored PM Modi.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)