Photos of Proposed New Delhi Railway Station Shared as Ayodhya

The story talked about the proposed redevelopment of Indian Railways New Delhi Railway Station.

Upon conducting a keyword search for the proposed New Delhi Railway station, we found several other news reports in Money Control, Business Standard, and Live Hindustan that carried the same viral image while talking about the New Delhi station.

We also came across a report published in UK-based news organisation, Daily Mail, which also carried the same viral image.

The article mentioned that a firm called Arup was given the contract for building the new station. We found the information on Arup's website as well, along with the viral photograph.