Pro-Pak Slogans at Farmers’ Protest? No, Video Is Old & From UK

The video is from 2019 when a few Sikh men raised pro-Pakistan and pro-Khalistan slogans during the ICC World Cup. Team Webqoof The video is from 2019 when a few Sikh men raised pro-Pakistan and pro-Khalistan. slogans during the ICC World Cup. | (Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The video is from 2019 when a few Sikh men raised pro-Pakistan and pro-Khalistan slogans during the ICC World Cup.

A video of a man raising pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan slogans is being shared in the backdrop of the farmer’s protest to claim that the slogans were raised at the protest sites. However, the video is from 2019 and could be traced back to the UK.

CLAIM

In a now deleted tweet, BJP leader Priti Gandhi wrote, “Raising pro-Khalistan slogans and holding Pakistan flags at a #FarmersProtest?? Are these really farmers?? (sic)” However, her tweet has garnered over 9,000 views before it was deleted.

An archived version of the post can be viewed here.

Several other users shared the video with the same claim adding that the farmers are “paid agents of Congress, Bhindrawala and ISI”.

An archived version of the tweet can be found here.

An archived version of the post can be found here.

An archived version of the post can be viewed here.

An archived version of the post can be found here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We fragmented the video into several keyframes using InVid Google Chrome extension and then conducted a revere image search using Yandex search engine. The reverse image search led us to a video which was uploaded in 2019 by a YouTube handle. If you carefully look at the video, you can notice that the backdrop is that of a stadium and the commentary in the background can also be heard. We then ran a keyword search using the following information and 2019 as the year and came across a video which was uploaded by ANI on 6 July, 2019. The video carried snippets of the now-viral video and stated that a few Sikhs raised pro-Pakistan and pro-Khalistan videos in the UK during the Indian vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup match in 2019.

Clearly, an old video from 2019 is being shared amid the ongoing protests to falsely weave a narrative that the farmers are raising pro-Pakistan and pro-Khalistan slogans.