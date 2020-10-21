India Open Defecation-Free? Bihar Village Tells a Different Story

"We don't have a bathroom, so we have to defecate in the open," said Basanti Devi, Sarita's mother.

Basanti Devi also complained that they spend a lot of time waiting for a chance to go to defecate, which in turns makes them fall sick.

Almost every woman in the village is compelled to defecate in the open. Villagers complain that the government promises to give them money once they have built the toilet, but they never receive it.

Reportedly, only 600 out of the proposed 1,200 have been built.

"200-250 people made toilets with their own money", said Munni Devi, the village head.

Several public toilets have been constructed in the village, but locals complained that the these were not usable.