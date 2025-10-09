Old, Unrelated Video of Police Beating Men Falsely Linked to Uttar Pradesh

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old, Unrelated Video of Police Beating Men Falsely Linked to Uttar Pradesh

We found that neither is this video recent nor is it related to Uttar Pradesh.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video is old and unrelated to the recent 'I Love Muhammad' protests in Uttar Pradesh.</p></div>
Fact-Check | The video is old and unrelated to the recent 'I Love Muhammad' protests in Uttar Pradesh.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video of police personnel beating a person dressed in a yellow t-shirt is going viral on social media platforms with users linking it to the recent 'I Love Muhammad' protests in Uttar Pradesh.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

What are the facts?: The visuals date back to May of this year and shows Andhra Pradesh Police beating three men after they had allegedly attacked a constable. This meant that the viral claim was false.

How did we find that out?: A simple Google Lens search directed us to the similar visuals uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Times Now.

  • It was uploaded on 27 May with a title that said, "Andhra Pradesh: Cop Forces 3 Men To Sit On Road, Hits Them With Stick #shorts."

  • This clearly showed that the video was old and unrelated to the recent protests in Uttar Pradesh.

News reports: A report published by the Times of India (TOI) mentioned that the police in Tenali town arrested three people who were accused of assaulting a police constable in Andhra Pradesh's Ithanagar.

  • The arrest sparked controversy after the accused were made to sit on the ground while police personnel could be seen hitting with sticks.

  • The accused were identified as Shaik Babulal (21), Chebrolu John Victor (25), and Doma Rakesh (25).

The report was published on 17 May 2025.

(Source: TOI/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral claim was false as the video is old and unrelated to the recent protests in Uttar Pradesh.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

