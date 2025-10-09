Old, Unrelated Video of Police Beating Men Falsely Linked to Uttar Pradesh

advertisement
A video of police personnel beating a person dressed in a yellow t-shirt is going viral on social media platforms with users linking it to the recent 'I Love Muhammad' protests in Uttar Pradesh.
What are the facts?: The visuals date back to May of this year and shows Andhra Pradesh Police beating three men after they had allegedly attacked a constable. This meant that the viral claim was false.
How did we find that out?: A simple Google Lens search directed us to the similar visuals uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Times Now.
It was uploaded on 27 May with a title that said, "Andhra Pradesh: Cop Forces 3 Men To Sit On Road, Hits Them With Stick #shorts."
This clearly showed that the video was old and unrelated to the recent protests in Uttar Pradesh.
News reports: A report published by the Times of India (TOI) mentioned that the police in Tenali town arrested three people who were accused of assaulting a police constable in Andhra Pradesh's Ithanagar.
The arrest sparked controversy after the accused were made to sit on the ground while police personnel could be seen hitting with sticks.
The accused were identified as Shaik Babulal (21), Chebrolu John Victor (25), and Doma Rakesh (25).
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral claim was false as the video is old and unrelated to the recent protests in Uttar Pradesh.
