Unrelated Visuals of Police Beating Men Falsely Linked to Mira Road Violence

Fact-Check | The video is old and unrelated to the recent violence that broke out in Mira Road.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing several people sitting behind bars following which a police personnel can be seen beating a few men with sticks is being shared with users linking it to the recent violence that broke out in Mira Road, Mumbai.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have said, "The police are looking after guests. Such treatment is essential for all paper tigers who create No Go Zones. West Bengal also needs this medicine. #MiraRoad."
You can view an archive of the post here.
The video had garnered around 77 thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.
Are these claims true?: Neither is the video recent nor is it related to the recent violence in Mira Road. The visuals could be traced back to at least 2022 and is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.
About the visual showing people behind bars: We performed a Google Lens search on the first few keyframes and came across a similar visual shared in a report published by Dainik Jagran.
It was published on 11 June 2022 and mentioned that the police has arrested 64 people in relation to the riots that broke out in Saharanpur.
The report mentioned that all accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The police bulldozed the houses of two accused, who were absconding.
When we compared the image shared in the report to a visual from the viral video, we found several similarities.
Both photos show some of the same people behind bars.
What about the video of police beating some men?: A keyword search on Google directed us to a video report published by India Today.
It mentioned that the violence in UP's Saharanpur was triggered by the prophet remark row.
The video showed similar visuals of a policeman beating several people with sticks. It added that the video had gone viral on the internet and was criticised by former CM Akhilesh Yadav.
However, the police denied the claims of the video being from Saharanpur.
The video report also mentioned that the video was shared by Dr Shalabh Mani Tripathi, who serves as an MLA.
The report was published on 13 June 2022.
Other sources: NDTV, too, had shared similar visuals on their official YouTube channel and had mentioned that the video shared by Tripathi has drawn criticism and allegation of police brutality by the opposition parties.
On checking Tripathi's official X handle, we found that the video was shared by him on 11 June 2022 with a caption that said, "Return gift to the rebels."
However, he had not mentioned the location of the incident.
The video was shared on 11 June 2022.
Police had launched a probe: According to a report by Times of India, the Uttar Pradesh police had ordered an investigation to check the authenticity of the viral video. It mentioned that police had previously denied that it was footage from a police custody in Saharanpur.
Conclusion: An unrelated video is being shared on the internet with users falsely linking it to the recent violence that broke out in Mira Road.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)