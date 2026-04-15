Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Video Doesn’t Show a Woman Jumping Out of a Car in Haryana's Faridabad

No, This Video Doesn’t Show a Woman Jumping Out of a Car in Haryana's Faridabad

Users claimed that the woman was thrown out of a moving car after being sexually assaulted.

Anika Kodanat
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of a woman falling out of a car in Brazil has been going viral on social media with the false claim that it is of a woman in Faridabad.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video of a woman falling out of a car in Brazil has been going viral on social media with the false claim that it is of a woman in Faridabad. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

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A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows a woman being thrown out of a car in Haryana's Faridabad after she was sexually assaulted for three hours.

What did the video show?: The 20-second-long clip shows a woman falling out of a moving car onto the pavement.

An archived version of this claim can be seen here

(Source:X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here and here)

Is it true?: No, the video shows a woman falling out of a car in Macapá, Brazil.

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How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and conducted a reverse image search on some of them using Google Lens. This led us to multiple Instagram accounts based in Brazil sharing the same video.

  • Gazeta do Amapá, a local news outlet covering news in the state of Amapá, shared the video reporting that the woman was thrown out of a car in the Pavocal neighbourhood, in Macapá, Brazil.

The screenshot shows the report shared by Gazeta do Amapá

(Source:Gazeta do Amapá/Screenshot)

  • We conducted a keyword search using relevant Portuguese words and found another digital news portal, Portal 1norte, sharing the same video.

  • The report also states that the woman fell from a moving car in the Pavocal neighbourhood, in the North Zone of Macapa, Brazil.

  • Additionally, no such report was found about such an incident in Faridabad.

The screenshot shows the report shared by Portal 1norte. 

(Source:Portal 1norte/Screenshot)

Conclusion: A video of a woman falling out of a car in Macapá, Brazil, is being circulated with the false claim that it shows a woman being thrown out of a car in Faridabad.

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