No, This Video Doesn’t Show a Woman Jumping Out of a Car in Haryana's Faridabad

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A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows a woman being thrown out of a car in Haryana's Faridabad after she was sexually assaulted for three hours.
What did the video show?: The 20-second-long clip shows a woman falling out of a moving car onto the pavement.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and conducted a reverse image search on some of them using Google Lens. This led us to multiple Instagram accounts based in Brazil sharing the same video.
Gazeta do Amapá, a local news outlet covering news in the state of Amapá, shared the video reporting that the woman was thrown out of a car in the Pavocal neighbourhood, in Macapá, Brazil.
We conducted a keyword search using relevant Portuguese words and found another digital news portal, Portal 1norte, sharing the same video.
The report also states that the woman fell from a moving car in the Pavocal neighbourhood, in the North Zone of Macapa, Brazil.
Additionally, no such report was found about such an incident in Faridabad.
Conclusion: A video of a woman falling out of a car in Macapá, Brazil, is being circulated with the false claim that it shows a woman being thrown out of a car in Faridabad.
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