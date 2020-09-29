This Isn’t a Video of Cruise Service Started by PM Modi in Gujarat

The video is of a passenger cruise passing through Greece’s narrow Corinth Canal. Team Webqoof The video is of a passenger cruise passing through Greece’s narrow Corinth Canal. | (Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The video is of a passenger cruise passing through Greece’s narrow Corinth Canal.

A video of a passenger cruise passing through Greece’s narrow Corinth Canal is being shared online with a misleading claim that the cruise runs between Bhavnagar and Bharuch in Gujarat.

CLAIM

A Twitter user ‘Renuka Jain’ shared the video with a claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started this cruise service, which has significantly reduced the travel time between Bhavnagar and Bharuch. The text in Hindi reads, “भावनगर से भरूच रोड की दूरी है 350 किलोमीटर , और समुद्री रास्ते से इसकी दूरी है 32 किलोमीटर, और इसी समुद्री रास्ते से प्रधानमंत्री ने जहाज द्वारा एक सर्विस चालू की है इस जहाज की क्षमता एक बार मे 50 ट्रक, 60 बसे, 200 कारे, 350 मोटरसाइकिल, 600 लोगो को, और समय सिर्फ आधे घंटे में | ” (Translation: The distance between Bhavnagar and Bharuch is nearly 350 kilometre, and the distance by sea is 32 kilometre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a cruise service on this sea route. The cruise can accommodate 50 trucks, 60 buses, 22 cars, 350 motorcycles, 600 people and the travel time is just 30 minutes.)

An archived version of the post can be found here.

The video had been viewed over 2,05,000 times and retweeted over 5,900 times at the time of writing this story. The same video is being shared with the same claim on Facebook.

An archived version of the post can be found here.

An archived version of the post can be found here.

An archived version of the post can be found here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

On conducting a reverse image search using Google search engine, we came across a news report by CNN published on 12 October 2019. The report mentioned that the passenger cruise became the largest boat to pass through the narrow Corinth Canal in Greece.

The report carried a video which resembles the one seen in the viral posts. The video was also used by Fred Olsen Cruise Lines in October 2019.

Evidently, an unrelated video, which is nearly a year old, is being shared to claim that PM Modi has started a cruise service in Gujarat.

Also read: Unbridled Flow of Fake News on Telegram is Fuelling Hate in India

(With inputs from SM HoaxSlayer)

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)