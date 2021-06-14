No, PM Modi Didn’t Meet 4 Leaders on One Day in Different Clothes

A set of images showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting four different leaders – Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, and Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla – is being circulated to claim that he met them on the same day in four different attires.

However, we found that the four images were taken on four different days and not on the same day as claimed.