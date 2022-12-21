This Photo of PM Modi is Edited, The Clock Didn't Show The Time as '4:20'

The photo was edited to show the clock's time as 04:20 instead of 01:13.
A photo showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a railway station with the clock showing the time as 04:20 is being widely shared on Twitter to make fun of the prime minister.
In Hindi, 420 is used to refer to someone who tricks or fools other people for their own benefit.
The truth: The photo in the claim was edited to make the clock show a different time. In the original photo, PM Modi is seen at Uttar Pradesh's Banaras Railway Station and the clock shows 1:13.
How did we find out?: We conducted a reverse image search on the viral photo.
The results took us to an article published by The Times of India on 14 December 2021, which carried the same photo and mentioned that PM Modi was in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, which is his Lok Sabha constituency.
It said that he visited the Banaras Railway Station and conducted an inspection of Varanasi's "key development works" at midnight.
Here the photograph showed the time as '01:13' and not 04:20.
The article detailed PM Modi's midnight inspection in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for photos of Modi's visit on his verified social media accounts and came across a tweet with three photos, including the one in the claim.
It was shared at 1:23 am on 14 December 2021 with a caption about "working to enhance rail connectivity" and ensure "clean, modern, and passenger friendly" railway stations.
We compared the photo shared in this tweet with the one in the viral claim and saw that they were the same picture, but the clock showed the time as 1:13 am and not 4:20.
The original photo shows the time as 1:13 am.
Conclusion: The photo showing PM Modi at the Banaras Railway Station is edited. In the original photo, the clock shows the time as 1:13 am and not 4:20 as claimed.
