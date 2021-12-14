PM Modi Pays Midnight Visit to Varanasi Railway Station, CM Adityanath Alongside
Earlier, PM Modi held a meeting with chief ministers that went on till late Monday night.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night made an unscheduled visit to the Varanasi railway station, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Taking to Twitter late on Monday night, the prime minister said: "Next stop...Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly railway stations Inspecting key development works in Kashi. It is our endeavour to create best possible infrastructure for this sacred city."
Prior to that, he had tweeted that he was inspecting developmental projects in Varanasi and tweeted photos.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the meeting, stated that the meet went on for six hours, and said in a tweet: "Thank you Narendra Modi Ji for enlightening us with your words of wisdom and vision for a better India during the 6 hr long exhaustive and intense deliberation."
On Tuesday, Modi will participate in a conclave of chief ministers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with the deputy chief ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.
