PM Modi Pays Midnight Visit to Varanasi Railway Station, CM Adityanath Alongside

Earlier, PM Modi held a meeting with chief ministers that went on till late Monday night.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the meeting, stated that the meet went on for six hours, and said in a tweet: "Thank you Narendra Modi Ji for enlightening us with your words of wisdom and vision for a better India during the 6 hr long exhaustive and intense deliberation."

On Tuesday, Modi will participate in a conclave of chief ministers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with the deputy chief ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.

(With inputs from IANS.)