Did Sidhu Recently Ask for Removal of Gambhir & Agarkar From Team Management?

Sidhu took to his X handle to clarify that he did not make any such statement.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The statement is fabricated and was not made by Sidhu as claimed by users.</p></div>
Fact-Check | The statement is fabricated and was not made by Sidhu as claimed by users.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A statement purportedly made by former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu calling for the removal of head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar is going viral on social media platforms.

What were the viral remarks?: The statement read, "If India wants to win the 2027 ODI World Cup, then BCCI should remove Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir as soon as possible and hand over the captaincy to Rohit Sharma again with full respect."

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

What is the truth?: The statement is fabricated and was not made by Sidhu. The former cricketer took to his official X handle to clarify that he did not ask for the removal of Gambhir and Agarkar from their posts.

How did we find that out?: We conducted a simple keyword search on Google and came across a news report published by Hindustan Times.

  • The report said that Sidhu had called out a post that attributed a statement to him about Agarkar and Gambhir. He termed it as "fake news".

  • It mentioned that that the post started circulating after India's defeat against Australia in the first game of the three-match ODI series.

  • The viral post was later deleted after Sidhu's response.

The report was last updated on 21 October.

(Source: Hindustan Times/Screenshot)

What did Sidhu say?: Team WebQoof found an archive, which showed Sidhu explicitly responding to a post containing the same statement.

  • The post that was shared on 20 October said, "Never said it , don’t spread fake news ,never imagined it. Shame on you. (sic)."

Sidhu had responded to the post on 20 October.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that Sidhu did not ask for the removal of Agarkar and Gambhir for their posts if India wants to win the 2027 ODI World Cup.

