Fact-Check: Photo Comparing PM Modi's Tribal Outfit to Women’s Dress Is Edited!

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kirti Azad had also shared the image in a tweet, sarcastically referring to PM Modi as a 'fashionista', but later took it down and issued an apology.

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

What is the truth?: The image of the women's dress is edited to make it resemble the prime minister's outfit. The original photo seen on a e-commerce website Shoreline USA shows a different dress.