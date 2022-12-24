Fact-Check: Photo Comparing PM Modi's Tribal Outfit to Women’s Dress Is Edited!

The photo shows PM Modi in a traditional Khasi outfit, not a women's dress.
A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in traditional tribal attire, juxtaposed with a photo of a women's embroidered dress, is being shared on social media insinuating that he wore women's clothing for an event in Meghalaya.
Who shared it?: Hitendra Pithadiya, chairperson of the Congress party's Scheduled Caste (SC) department in Gujarat shared the photo to take a dig at the prime minister.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kirti Azad had also shared the image in a tweet, sarcastically referring to PM Modi as a 'fashionista', but later took it down and issued an apology.
What is the truth?: The image of the women's dress is edited to make it resemble the prime minister's outfit. The original photo seen on a e-commerce website Shoreline USA shows a different dress.
How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for the women's dress shown in the viral image.
The search led us to an embroidered dress on an American website Shoreline Wear USA, which resembled the viral image and was also priced at $35 US dollars.
We found a similar outfit on Shoreline USA's website.
On comparing this product's photo to the one in the claim, we saw that the latter had been morphed to resemble PM Modi's outfit.
One can see that the hand placement and the dress' neckline matches in both photos.
The original outfit's neckline can be seen behind the edited photo.
We ran a reverse image search on PM Modi's photo, and found it on his verified Twitter account, shared as a recent photo of his visit to Meghalaya.
It comprised of a traditional Khasi tribal robe and and hat from the Garo tribe in the state, reported The Print.
On comparing this photo to the one it was shared with, one can see that PM Modi's outfit's photo was superimposed on the model's picture.
The cross-body thread curls in the same place and one can see the outfit crease at the same spot in both photos.
The model's photo was edited to resemble PM Modi's outfit.
Conclusion: The photograph of the model wearing the product was edited to resemble the outfit PM Modi wore in Meghalaya.
(With inputs from SM HoaxSlayer.)
