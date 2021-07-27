No, PM Modi Isn't Holding a Jio Umbrella; Picture Is Morphed!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried a black umbrella, and not one with 'Jio' branding.
A morphed photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding an umbrella branded with the Jio logo and colours ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session is being shared on social media. The post seemingly originated as satire on Twitter.
The original photo shows the prime minister holding a plain black umbrella as he attended the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
CLAIM
The photograph was shared across social media with users expressing their thoughts about PM Modi carrying the branded umbrella.
WHAT WE FOUND
We checked the livestream of the prime minister's address on the PMO's YouTube channel where he can be seen holding a black umbrella.
We searched PTI's archives for the photograph, and found one picture taken on 19 July from a slightly different angle. It showed Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh and V Muraleedharan, along with PM Modi.
The caption states that the PM was accompanied by Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh and V Muraleedharan.
More photos from the day can also be seen in a press release by PIB.
Clearly, the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying an umbrella with Jio branding is morphed, as there are plenty of images that show him carrying a plain black umbrella.
