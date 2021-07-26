Video of Traffic in Pakistan Shared as Tourists Returning From Himachal

A video showing a long queue of vehicles on a hilly road is being shared with a claim that it shows tourists returning from Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur following the landslide that took nine lives on Sunday.

However, we found that while the video was a recent one, it was from Kaghan Valley in Pakistan and not Himachal Pradesh. News reports in Pakistan media said that tourists thronged the Kaghan Valley in record numbers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.