PM Modi's Claim That Rahul Gandhi Stopped Talking About Adani-Ambani is False

Instance 13: Addressing a rally in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh on 6 May , Rahul Gandhi did mention Adani and Ambani in his speech. Around 15:13 minutes, he said that if the Constitution was abolished then all the rights the people will disappear and destroyed. He said, "Your land, your water, your forests, reservation, public sector, everything will disappear and India will be ruled by 22-25 people." He mentioned people like Adani have eyes are on your land, forest and water and want them to be handed over to them.

Instance 14: On 7 May, Rahul Gandhi spoke at two rallies in Chaibasa and Gumla in Jharkhand.

At 25:50 minutes of his speech at Chaibasa, Rahul said, "The Constitution gives you reservation, jobs, education to your children and treatment to your children. If this disappears, then, the tribals will be left with nowhere." He mentioned that Dalits and backward classes will have no place, everything will go into the hands of a few billionaires such as Adani, who had his eyes on the people's forests, land and water.

In the speech delivered in Gumla, around 24:14 minutes, Rahul Gandhi said, "BJP says you are a forest dweller and then they give the entire forest to Adani."