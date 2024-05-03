Congress Will Not Confiscate Peoples’ Property, PM Modi’s Claim Is False!

“This does not at all mean that you will take their (the rich) property and distribute it to someone else. This means making new policies, so that money can be prevented from being limited to one place. This is exactly like the Monopoly Act. This doesn't mean I'll take your shirt. This is just not possible. But future policies may be such that the same group does not exist everywhere. There is a Monopoly Act in America also. We have to see that some people are becoming very rich, and have started running the government of such rich people. There is nothing wrong in being rich, there is nothing wrong in accumulating wealth. But to what extent? Let me tell you, there is inheritance tax in America. So, let's assume that if someone has assets worth $100 million and when he dies, he can transfer only 45% to his children and the government takes the remaining 55%. This is an interesting law. This law says that you created wealth in your time, in your generation and now you are leaving, you should leave your wealth for the public. You are giving not the entire share of your property to the public but only half and I find it appropriate to do so.

Sam Pitroda to news agency ANI.