No, Former PM Nehru Did Not Order To Cover All Temples During Saudi King’s Visit

A claim is going viral which states that when the Saudi King visited India in 1955, where he visited several cities including Varanasi, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru issued an order to cover all the temples in Varanasi.

Social media users are sharing the claim while comparing the tenure of former PM Nehru and the current PM Narendra Modi.

What have users said?: While sharing the post, people have mentioned that the order was issued to ensure that the Saudi King's religious sentiments were not hurt.

(Swipe right to view all claims.)