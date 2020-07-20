Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Hospitalised for Inflamed Gallbladder
84-year-old Salman became Saudi Arabia’s king in 2015 following the death of his half-brother, King Abdullah.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been hospitalised for cholecystitis or inflammation of the gallbladder, the royal court announced on Monday, 20 July.
It said in a statement via the Saudi Press Agency that the 84-year-old king, who has ruled the country since 2015, was undergoing medical checks at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, reports said.
The statement did not provide any further details.
The incumbent King's son, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, is considered the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi postponed his official visit to Riyadh after King Salman’s hospitalisation.
A statement by his office said that al-Kadhimi received the news that "King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was exposed to an urgent health problem, and he subsequently was admitted to hospital for checkups", reported Xinhua news agency.
With a prior date for al-Kadhimi to visit the Kingdom, "it was decided to postpone the visit to the earliest possible date agreed upon by both sides", the statement said.
Al-Kadhimi was scheduled on Monday to make his first foreign trip since he took office in early May, starting from Saudi Arabia, and then visiting Iran before Washington.
(This story has been edited for clarity.)
