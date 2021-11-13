Ministry of Ayush Shared Old Image of Padma Shri Awardee as Recent

The Ministry of Ayush's official Twitter handle posted an old photo and claimed that Nouf Marwaai recently received the Padma Shri Award.
(Photo: The Quint)
A photograph showing President Ram Nath Kovind conferring the Padma Shri Award to a yoga teacher from Saudi Arabia, Nouf Marwaai, has been shared by several social media users, including the official social media handles of Ministry of Ayush, as a recent event.
The claim comes days after President Kovind conferred Padma Shri awards to 119 recipients for their distinguished contribution in various disciplines.
However, we found that Marwaai was given the recognition in 2018 for her contribution in spreading the message of Yoga across the world.
CLAIM
Ministry of Ayush's official Twitter and Facebook profiles posted the photo with a caption that read, "Nouf Marwaai, Saudi Arabia's first woman #yoga master, was recently felicitated with the Padma Shri Award for her contribution in spreading the message of Yoga across the world."
An archive of the post can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a reverse image search of the photograph and found the photo published on Rashtrapati Bhavan's official Twitter handle on 20 March, 2018.
News reports from 2018 also talked about Marwaai getting the award from the President of India and mentioned that she was the first-ever Saudi national to receive the highest civilian award from India.
We also found Nour Marwaai's tweet from 2019 where she thanked the President of India for the recognition.
She also quote-tweeted on Ministry of Ayush's tweet and clarified that she got the Padma Shri in 2018.
Clearly, an old photograph of a Padma Shri awardee has been shared by many social media users as recent.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer.)
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)