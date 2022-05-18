No, That’s Not the Official 3D Video of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

A 3D video which shows a temple's design is being shared with a claim that it is the official 3D video of Ram Mandir that is being constructed in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

However, we found that this is not the official 3D video of Ram Mandir and was posted on a YouTube channel called 'Shivaji Home Design'.

Speaking to The Quint, the creator of the video, architect Rohit Sankhla said that he had made the video for his YouTube channel and it is not the official 3D video of Ram Mandir.