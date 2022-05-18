No, That’s Not the Official 3D Video of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Speaking to The Quint, the creator of the video said that he had made it for his YouTube channel.
The claim states that it shows the official 3D video of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. 

A 3D video which shows a temple's design is being shared with a claim that it is the official 3D video of Ram Mandir that is being constructed in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

However, we found that this is not the official 3D video of Ram Mandir and was posted on a YouTube channel called 'Shivaji Home Design'.

Speaking to The Quint, the creator of the video, architect Rohit Sankhla said that he had made the video for his YouTube channel and it is not the official 3D video of Ram Mandir.

CLAIM

The video is being shared along with the claim in Hindi, "अयोध्या में बन रहा श्री राम का भव्य मंदिर 3D विडियो #जयसियाराम."

(Translation: 3D video of Ram Mandir that is being constructed in Ayodhya.)

An archive of the tweet can be seen here

Social media users have been sharing this video along with the same claim on Facebook and Twitter and the archived links can be seen here, here, here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

We searched on YouTube with the keyword "Ayodhya Ram Mandir 3D video" and found the video on a channel called 'Shivaji Home Design'.

The video was posted on 3 November 2021 and is titled 'Bhavya Ayodhya Ram Mandir 3D Animation 3d walk through #ShivajiHomeDesign'.

The viral part can be seen from 0:25 seconds-1:18 minutes.

Next, we looked at the official Twitter account of 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra', a trust constituted to look after construction and management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

The 3D video of the temple was posted on 13 February on the official account, and it has no resemblance to the viral video.

The video mentioned that the 3D structural analysis and structure is done by CSIR-Central Building Research Institure, Roorkee.

Further, we also got in touch with the creator of the YouTube video Rohit Sankhla, who is an architect by profession.

"This is not the official 3D video. I had made this video last year and it took me eight months to create this video. I made the video taking reference from Ram Mandir photos that were available on the internet. I wanted my channel to grow, and making a video on Ram Mandir seemed the best option for gaining subscribers."
Rohit Sankhla

Clearly, an unofficial 3D video of Ram Mandir is being shared on social media.

