Photos of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Viral As Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

Images of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple have been falsely shared as the ‘first look’ of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Sonal Gupta Images of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple have been falsely shared as the ‘first look’ of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof Images of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple have been falsely shared as the ‘first look’ of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Images of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple, currently under construction for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project, have been falsely shared as the ‘first look’ of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

CLAIM

The viral images were shared with the caption, “अयोध्या प्रभु श्री राम जी की मंदिर निर्माण का पहला तस्वीर है।” (Translation: “It’s the first picture of Ayodhya’s Lord Ram temple construction.”)

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

A reverse image search led us to an article by Hindustan Times dated 30 October 2020 on the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Temple under PM Modi’s dream project. Attributed HT photo, the image was captioned, “The main complex of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple under construction.” A comparison of the viral image (top) with the original image by HT (bottom) reveals that they are same.

The second picture of the temple at an angle was also shared by Live Hindustan in its article on the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board, the foundation of which was laid by PM Modi on 8 March 2019.

All India Radio News also shared the images on Twitter.

Evidently, images of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple have been falsely shared as the ‘first look’ of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.

