No, These Photos Don’t Show Kanhaiya Kumar ‘Double Voting’ in Delhi and Bihar

A set of photos showing Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar is being shared to claim that they show him casting his vote in two different elections, the Delhi Assembly elections and the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.
X (formerly Twitter) user '@MrSinha_', who has previously been called out for sharing misinformation, was among those sharing this claim.
(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The first image (left) dates back to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, not the Delhi Assembly polls in February 2025.
The affidavit he filed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections states that Kumar is registered as a voter in Bihar's Begusarai, in the Teghra constituency.
How do we know?: A simple reverse image search on the image on the left led us to a news report by Amar Ujala.
The article, dated 25 May 2024, was about voting during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, carried the same image.
It said that the photo showed former Delhi MLA Dilip Pandey and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's candidate Kanhaiya Kumar inspecting polling stations in Delhi.
Kumar contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from northeast Delhi as an INDIA bloc candidate.
He had shared the same photo on his X account on 25 May 2024 as well.
We verified the constituency where Kumar is registered as a voter through the election affidavit he filed before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
As per MyNeta, which is an open data depository platform run by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Kumar was enrolled as a voter in Begusarai's Teghra constituency in Bihar.
The second photo accurately represents him voting during the ongoing Bihar elections, as seen in this photo shared on his X account.
Conclusion: An old photo of Kanhaiya Kumar is being shared to falsely claim that he voted in the Delhi as well as the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections in 2025.
