Bihar’s Black Diamond Makhana: Secret Behind Hidden Caste Truth

Often called the ‘Black Diamond’, Bihar’s makhana, now dubbed a superfood, carries within its production a story of labor, caste, and injustice. In this episode of Janab Aise Kaise, we travel to the ponds and manual processing units of Bihar to uncover what lies beneath its glossy white grains. From thorny, mud-caked seeds to the makhana on supermarket shelves — here’s the real cost behind the shine.
Bihar produces over 90% of India’s makhana. But beneath its luxury image lies a stark reality — in the stagnant ponds of Bihar, men and women from Sahni, Dalit, and other extremely backward communities wade through waist-deep, insect-infested water for hours every day.
Their work is manual, dangerous, and severely underpaid. Thorny lotus leaves pierce their palms and legs; infections and open wounds are routine. Yet, they continue harvesting the lotus pods. While makhana retails for ₹1,500–2,000 a kilo, those who harvest it earn only ₹100–500 a day.
A ‘National Board’ for Makhana But No Change on Ground
Ahead of the Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the National Makhana Board, promising better prices, technology, and support for farmers. The board was officially notified but on the ground, workers say nothing has changed.
There’s no MSP (Minimum Support Price), no irrigation aid, and no relief for those in the ponds. Many agree that a fair price for their labor could transform lives but that promise remains unmet.
The entire process from collecting the seeds underwater to washing, drying, and roasting remains entirely manual. Farmers pull the thorny plants from ponds by hand, wash the black seeds in mud-caked tubs, and then sort and grade them painstakingly by size. After that, it is processed manually in facilities over high heat to pop the pod and then finally produce the makhana.
Makhana's Caste Story
The makhana economy is also a story of caste. The Sahni and other backward communities are not economically privileged enough to own land, forcing them to work on leased ponds and farms controlled by upper castes. A makhana trader admits that the Brahmins, and rich sections of the society control the business of makhana. While the workers work on ponds and at facilities in high heat conditions, the upper caste and richer section decides the prices and controls the market. The impact is heavily felt by the workers who harvest makhanas.
The Black Diamond Shines But Not for All
The next time you see makhana on a store shelf, remember behind every glossy white pearl is a farmer standing in the water for hours, their skin burning, their hands scarred. Until policies translate into action with fair pricing, safety, and recognition - the ‘Black Diamond’ will continue to sparkle only for some, while those who bring it to life remain in the dark.