2019 Pic of Crying Photographer Linked to Al-Aqsa Mosque Clashes

Amid the continued instances of violence between Israel and Palestine, a collage of images is being circulated to claim that a photojournalist got emotional while capturing images of Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, which was stormed by the Israeli security forces on 7 May.
However, we found that the Iraqi photographer’s photo dates back to 2019 when he started crying during the AFC Asia Cup as his team went down to Qatar 1-0 in the Round of 16.
CLAIM
The claim along with the collage reads: “A photojournalist rolls down tears while capturing pictures of Masjid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem (sic).”
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a reverse image search on the photographer’s image that led us to a Facebook post shared by the AFC Asian Cup in January 2019.
The caption along with the image mentioned that the Iraqi photographer got emotional during the AFC Asia Cup when his team went down to Qatar 1-0 in the Round of 16.
We also came across an article published by Al Jazeera’s Arabic vertical in January 2019, which when translated to English mentioned that the man in the viral images is Iraqi Football Association photographer Muhammad Al-Azzawi.
The Quint’s WebQoof team had debunked the viral image in 2019 as well when it was being claimed that the photographer cried after cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni got run out in World Cup semi-finals.
WHAT ABOUT THE IMAGE OF AL-AQSA MOSQUE?
On reverse searching the image, we found that it was captured on 7 May as Israeli forces entered the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. The photo has been credited to Anadolu Agency’s Mostafa Alkharouf.
The caption along with the image reads: “Israeli security forces are seen as they enter Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, intervene Muslim worshippers with stun grenade during prayer on 7 May 2021.”
At least 65 people, including 17 children, have been killed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, amid the “worst violence in years” between Israelis and Palestinians, reported CNN.
Meanwhile, seven have been killed in Israel in rocket attacks by militants in Gaza.
