‘Son Awaits Her Call’: Husband of Indian Nurse Killed in Israel

The death of Soumya Santhosh, the 31-year-old caregiver in Ashkelon in Israel has left her family members in Keerithode panchayat in Idukki district in Kerala, shattered.
Soumya’s mother Savithri was weeping, unable to finish her words. Her brother, Sajesh told TNM that they were devastated and in talks with the government over bringing Soumya’s body back. “We were told by the authorities that they would bring the body here if there is any chance left for that,” Sajesh told TNM.
The young woman who had been living in Israel for the past eight years, lost her life on Tuesday, 11 May, in a deadly rocket attack. The tensions brewing between Israel and Hamas, a militant outfit in Palestine, had escalated in the past few days, with both sides indulging in rocket strikes.
Soumya was the daughter of Savithri and Satheesan of Keerithode in Idukki. Both Savithri and Satheesan are former ward members of the Keerithode Panchayat. The family that has struggled to be financially stable, found some solace after Soumya got a job in Israel around 8 years ago.
Both Satheesan and Savithri are Congress members. Satheesan is a tailor while Savithri would go for daily labour under Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Sajesh, her elder brother, is a conductor in a private bus. The family lives in a small asbestos roofed house, it was only a few years ago that Soumya and Santhosh were able to buy a house for themselves.
“Savithri Chechi used to bring Soumya’s kid Adorn with her to the panchayat office to take care of him as Soumya was away in Israel. Santhosh’s two sisters too were in Israel. They took Soumya with them. The last time she came on a holiday to India was two years ago,” Anit added.
Soumya’s death has come as a shock to the people in the neighbourhood. “She is just one and a half years older than her sister. Hence, when she was a toddler, many in the village helped her mother in raising her. When I visited Savithri’s home now, even the other women were there, crying as they lost their child. Soumya was soft-spoken and we all used to like her,” Anit said.
On Tuesday afternoon while Soumya was on a video call with her husband, telling him about the tense atmosphere in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon, the missile struck the house she was working in, and she breathed her last.
As she was sharing the details of the war-like situation prevailing in the area, Santhosh heard a huge sound on the other end.
Her phone, which was still connected, had fallen down.
Sensing danger, Santhosh immediately alerted his family members, who got in touch with Soumya's friends in Ashkelon and came to know of her tragic demise.
The Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that the Indian embassy authorities in Tel Aviv are making efforts to bring Soumya's mortal remains to India.
Muraleedharan, who spoke to Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Kumar Singla over phone, said the Israeli authorities will hand over the body to India after completing all the formalities there.
"Spoke with the family of Ms Soumya Santhosh to convey my deep condolences at her tragic demise during the rocket attacks from Gaza today. Assured all possible assistance. We have condemned these attacks and the violence in Jerusalem, and urged restraint by both sides", Muraleedharan said in a tweet.
However, there are concerns as the Tel Aviv airport in Israel was shut on Tuesday after the rocket strike by the Hamas group from the Gaza strip.
“Usually under normal circumstances, it would take four to seven days to bring back the body of a person who died in a foreign country. In this case, there are chances, it might take longer,” said sources.
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said he has written to Indian ambassador to Israel, urging him to take steps to bring home the body of Soumya.
(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)
Published: 13 May 2021,08:21 AM IST