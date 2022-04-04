This Photo ID Is Not of the Person Who Hurled a Petrol Bomb at Sopore CRPF Camp

A claim going viral on social media states that journalist-turned-terrorist Rayees Ahmad Bhat was the person who threw a petrol bomb at the CRPF camp in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir on 29 March.

Bhat, former editor in chief of Valley News Service (VNS), was killed in an encounter early on 30 March.

Some of the claims are being shared with a video of the incident while others were shared with a collage of an identity card of Bhat along with a screenshot of the clip showing the bomb-throwing incident.

However, we found that person who threw the bomb was not Bhat. As per the IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, a woman hurled a petrol bomb at a CRPF camp in Sopore who was later arrested from Baramulla area of north Kashmir. She was identified as Haseena Akhtar, an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).