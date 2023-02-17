Sadhguru's Photograph With Daughter Radhe Shared With a Misleading Claim

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sadhguru's Photograph With Daughter Radhe Shared With a Misleading Claim

We found that Sadhguru had shared the image in 2018 on the occasion of Father's Day.
Abhilash Mallick
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: The woman in the photograph with Sadhguru is his daughter Radhe.

(Photo: The Quint)

A photograph showing a woman sitting on spiritual leader and founder of Isha Foundation Jagadish 'Jaggi' Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, has gone viral on the internet.

The claim: People shared the image with a sarcastic comment on Sadhguru's character.

The truth: The woman in the video is Sadhguru's dauther, who is called Radhe Jaggi.

How did we find that out:

  • We conducted a reverse image search of the viral image and found the same image on Sadhguru's official Twitter handle.

  • The image was posted on 17 June 2018 with a caption that read, "A fortune to spend an hour with my dear father and they tell me it is #FathersDay . -Sg"

  • We conducted a keyword search for Sadhguru's daughter and found news articles about Radhe Jaggi.

  • We also found her Instagram handle, where she posts content with her father, Sadhguru.

Conclusion: An image of Sadhguru with his daughter was shared on social media with misleading claims.

