AI-Generated Video of People Retrieving iPhones from a Container Viral

AI-detection platform Hive Moderation revealed that the viral clip was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
Fact-Check: This video is AI-generated and not real, as claimed.
i

Fact-Check: This video is AI-generated and not real, as claimed. 

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

A video showing a damaged shipping container allegedly full of iPhones by Apple, with individuals attempting to collect them, is being shared on social media.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as the video is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We did not find any credible sources to prove the validity of the claim.

  • Team WebQoof then noticed some anomalies in the video such as Apple's logo being unclear and the person's hand looking distorted while retrieving the phones from the container.

Here are the anomalies in the video.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • Such anomalies are often noticed in AI-generated visuals.

  • This led us to run the video on AI-detection platform Hive Moderation which revealed that the viral clip was created using AI.

  • It stated that the video was 97.5 per cent 'likely' AI-generated.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation. 

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot) 

Conclusion: The viral clip showing people retrieving Iphones from the container is created using AI and is not a real incident.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

