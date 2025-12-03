Video of BSF IG Admitting Failure in Counter-Terrorism Operations Is Deepfake

advertisement
A video of BSF IG, Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav, talking about how the forces have neutralised zero terrorists is going viral on social media platforms as a real statement.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video with a caption that said, ""BSF IG KASHMIR ASHOK YADAV MAKES SHOCKING REVELATIONS. "We have achieved zero on counter terrorism because the centre government is refusing to provide us with our procurement budgets and funds, we are absolutely failing."."
What's the truth?: The video has been manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show any real remarks made by Yadav.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search to find out the similar visuals uploaded on the official X handle of Asian News International (ANI).
It was posted on 1 December.
The video's caption said, "#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | During annual press conference, BSF IG, Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav says," The most remarkable achievement of BSF in 2025-26 has been Ops 'Sindoor', during which BSF units along with the Indian Army had effectively executed fire assaults on Pak posts and terrorist launching pads along the LoC..."
We did not find any such remarks made by Yadav in the video.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through an AI detection tool named 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
Five detectors conclusively showed over 90 percent probability of the viral video being AI-generated/manipulated.
PIB fact-check debunks the claim: The fact-checking wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), on its official X handle, clarified that the viral video was a deepfake.
The post shared on 1 December further said, "BSF IG Ashok Yadav has NOT made any such remark...This AI-generated fake video is being circulated to mislead the public."
Conclusion: It is evident that the original video has been manipulated to mislead the viewers.
