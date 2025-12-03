Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of BSF IG Admitting Failure in Counter-Terrorism Operations Is Deepfake

Video of BSF IG Admitting Failure in Counter-Terrorism Operations Is Deepfake

We found no evidence of Yadav making such remarks during a press conference.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video has been manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check | The video has been manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video of BSF IG, Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav, talking about how the forces have neutralised zero terrorists is going viral on social media platforms as a real statement.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video with a caption that said, ""BSF IG KASHMIR ASHOK YADAV MAKES SHOCKING REVELATIONS. "We have achieved zero on counter terrorism because the centre government is refusing to provide us with our procurement budgets and funds, we are absolutely failing."."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The above post had gained over a lakh views on the platform. More archives of similar claims could be found here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The video has been manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show any real remarks made by Yadav.

Also ReadIs the Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Moving to NDA Amid Power Tussle? No!

How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search to find out the similar visuals uploaded on the official X handle of Asian News International (ANI).

  • It was posted on 1 December.

  • The video's caption said, "#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | During annual press conference, BSF IG, Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav says," The most remarkable achievement of BSF in 2025-26 has been Ops 'Sindoor', during which BSF units along with the Indian Army had effectively executed fire assaults on Pak posts and terrorist launching pads along the LoC..."

  • We did not find any such remarks made by Yadav in the video.

What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through an AI detection tool named 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.

  • Five detectors conclusively showed over 90 percent probability of the viral video being AI-generated/manipulated.

Five detectors of the tool showed 90% probability of the video being an AI one.

(Source: DeepFake-O-Meter/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

PIB fact-check debunks the claim: The fact-checking wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), on its official X handle, clarified that the viral video was a deepfake.

  • The post shared on 1 December further said, "BSF IG Ashok Yadav has NOT made any such remark...This AI-generated fake video is being circulated to mislead the public."

Conclusion: It is evident that the original video has been manipulated to mislead the viewers.

Also ReadNo, CDS Chauhan Didn’t Say India Surrendered Arunachal, Ladakh to China

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT