Does This Clip Show People Raising Pak Flags in Telangana Under Congress’ Rule?

Fact-Check | The video could be traced back to October 2023 and is not recent.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video which shows several people raising green flag on a congested street is being shared as a recent visual from Telangana's Hyderabad.
Who shared the claim?: Media organisation Asianet News shared the video with a similar claim and said, "Video: Pakistani love showed in Hyderabad under Congress rule, people hoisted neighboring country's flags."
An archive of the post can be found here.
Along with this, several social media users have posted the video on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). You can view archives of such claims here, here, and here.
Are these claims true?: The video could be traced back to at least October 2023, which predates the swearing-in ceremony of Revanth Reddy as the chief minister of Telangana.
This, in turn, means that the video was not recorded during Congress' tenure.
Additionally, people were not seen raising Pakistani but Islamic flags on the streets.
How did we find that out?: We performed an advanced keyword search on YouTube and found the same visuals uploaded on an unverified channel named 'Hyderabad Deccan NEWS'.
The video was published on 2 October 2023.
Its description, when translated to English, said, "On the occasion of Milad Un Nabi, yesterday a few youngsters took out a rally on bikes in Tank Bund. Some people were troubled, there was a traffic jam, don't do this."
News reports: An online portal named 'The Siasat Daily' published a report saying that Hyderabad City Police had warned individuals from sharing an old video with false claims.
It carried a similar visual as the viral one and said that the video was recorded during a Milad un Nabi procession at Tank Bund.
Were Pakistani flags raised?: On drawing a comparison between the flag spotted in the viral video to the national flag of Pakistan, we found that both of them differed.
Further, we compared the flag in viral video to the Islamic flag and found that it was indeed the latter that was seen in the clip.
A comparison clearly highlights the differences between both images.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities between both images.
Conclusion: The video is old and does not show people raising Pakistani flags under Congress' rule in Telangana.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)