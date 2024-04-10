Old Video of a Shoe Being Thrown at Mansukh Mandaviya Falsely Shared as Recent

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of a Shoe Being Thrown at Mansukh Mandaviya Falsely Shared as Recent

This video dates back to 2017 and is from Bhavnagar, Gujarat.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: An old video of a shoe being hurled at BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya is going viral as a recent incident from Gujarat.

(Photo: The Quint)

A video of a man throwing a shoe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mansukh Mandaviya in a public setting is being shared as a recent video from Porbandar, Gujarat.

What's the truth?: This is an old video.

  • Although the video actually shows someone hurling a shoe at Mandaviya, the clip dates back to 2017 and is from Bhavnagar district of Gujarat.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google about the video and this led us to several old video reports from 2017.

  • We checked videos from Times of India, Hindustan Times and India Today from May 2017 which matched the viral videos.

  • These reports stated that a Patidaar agitation activist threw a shoe at Mandaviya during a public function in Vallabhipur town in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district.

  • News agency Asian News International (ANI) also shared the same video on their official YouTube channel on 29 May 2017.

  • The description of the video stated that it shows Bhavesh Sonani, a member of Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) throwing a shoe at Mandaviya.

  • BJP recently filed a complaint with the election officer in Porbandar after this old video went viral on the internet.

Conclusion: An old video of a shoe being hurled at BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya is going viral as a recent incident from Gujarat.

