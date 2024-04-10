Old Video of a Shoe Being Thrown at Mansukh Mandaviya Falsely Shared as Recent

Fact-check: An old video of a shoe being hurled at BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya is going viral as a recent incident from Gujarat.
A video of a man throwing a shoe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mansukh Mandaviya in a public setting is being shared as a recent video from Porbandar, Gujarat.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google about the video and this led us to several old video reports from 2017.
We checked videos from Times of India, Hindustan Times and India Today from May 2017 which matched the viral videos.
These reports stated that a Patidaar agitation activist threw a shoe at Mandaviya during a public function in Vallabhipur town in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district.
News agency Asian News International (ANI) also shared the same video on their official YouTube channel on 29 May 2017.
The description of the video stated that it shows Bhavesh Sonani, a member of Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) throwing a shoe at Mandaviya.
BJP recently filed a complaint with the election officer in Porbandar after this old video went viral on the internet.
Conclusion: An old video of a shoe being hurled at BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya is going viral as a recent incident from Gujarat.
