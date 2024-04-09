No, This Video Does Not Show Pakistani Flags Being Raised in Wayanad

Fact-Check | The video is old and is being shared with a false claim.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of several people raising green flags on the streets is being shared with users claiming that it shows visuals from Kerala's Wayanad, which is the constituency of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
What are users claiming?: Those sharing the video have insinuated that people were raising Pakistani national flags. The clip was uploaded with a caption that said, "This is NOT Pakistan. This is @RahulGandhi‘s constituency #Wayanad in Kerala, India."
An archive of the post can be found here.
What is the truth?: Neither is this video recent nor does it show the public raising Pakistani flags. It could be traced back to 2019, when several people raised flags of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
Moreover, the video was recorded in Kasaragod.
How did we find that out?: At first, we compared the flag seen in the viral video to the official flag of Pakistan and found that both of them have several differences.
Next, we compared it to the official IUML flag and found that it was indeed the latter which was seen in the viral clip.
A comparison clearly highlights the differences in both the images.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities in both the images.
Further, we performed a keyword search on YouTube and found the same visuals uploaded on an unverified channel.
The video was shared on 10 June 2019 with a title that said, "IUML | 2019 |."
A recurring claim: People in the viral clip could be heard raising slogans like "This year, let CPI (M) sit at home. This year, let Satheesh Chandran sit at home. Let Unnithan win and come."
We found that the chants were in support of Rajmohan Unnithan, who was the then candidate for Congress in Kasaragod, Kerala.
Team WebQoof had debunked the same video in 2019, when we reached to the general secretary of IUML from Kasaragod. They confirmed that the video was indeed from Kasaragod and not Wayanad as claimed. You can read the story here.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video does not show Pakistani flags being raised in Wayanad.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)