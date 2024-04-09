No, This Video Does Not Show Pakistani Flags Being Raised in Wayanad

A video of several people raising green flags on the streets is being shared with users claiming that it shows visuals from Kerala's Wayanad, which is the constituency of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

What are users claiming?: Those sharing the video have insinuated that people were raising Pakistani national flags. The clip was uploaded with a caption that said, "This is NOT Pakistan. This is @RahulGandhi‘s constituency #Wayanad in Kerala, India."