Video Clip From a Movie Shared as Taliban Detaining Afghans in Panjshir

A 14-second video clip showing armed men pushing a group of people into shipping containers has gone viral with a claim stating that it shows the current situation in Afghanistan's Panjshir.

According to the claim, the video shows The Taliban fighters imprisoning people from Panjshir after claiming victory in the valley. The claim comes in the backdrop of reports talking about atrocities carried out by the Taliban fighters in the province.

However, we found that the viral video was taken from a movie called "The Clouds: A story of Taliban" created by an Afghan filmmaker called Sidiq Abedi.