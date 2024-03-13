No, These Shop Boards in Karnataka Were Not Damaged for Being 'Saffron-Coloured'

A video which shows several people damaging a signboard of a shop is being shared to claim that the incident took place in Karnataka, where people damaged them because the shop carried saffron flags and saffron-coloured boards

What do the viral posts say?: The video is being widely shared with a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "By voting for Congress, you cannot use saffron colour in your shop, home, locality, temple etc. - Karnataka."