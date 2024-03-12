Clip From Isha Ambani's Wedding Shared as One Of Anant-Radhika’s Jamnagar Event

Fact-Check: This video is from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding in 2018.
A video showing Reliance's Mukesh and Nita Ambani performing an 'aarti' with personalities such as Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, along with Indian politicians Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav, amongst others is being shared as a recent visual from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations at Jamnagar in Gujarat.
Did this happen at the pre-wedding celebrations?: No, this video is old and shows a glimpse of the 'maha-aarti' which took place at their daugther Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding in 2018.
How did we find out?: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across a video by Business Today and the WeddingSutra from 12 December 2018 which were uploaded with titles such as 'Maha Aarti' at Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Wedding in Udaipur.
We compared the frames of both videos and found similarities. Swipe right to see the comparisons.
Hillary Clinton and others at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding in Udaipur.
Here is a comparison between the two frames.
Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav.
More on the event: A maha-aarti was organised before Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's wedding in 2018.
Several Bollywood actors such as Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan along with politicians such as the Thackeray family, Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav and Smriti Irani were spotted at the celebration.
Amidst the foreign dignitaries were The Clinton family along with then Secretary of State of the United States of America (USA) John Kerry, amongst others, were present at the celebration in Udaipur.
Incidentally, Hillary Clinton was not present for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.
Conclusion: Clearly, a video from Isha Ambani's wedding celebration in Udaipur is being falsely shared as a clip from Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.
