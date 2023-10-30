Old Video Peddled as Palestinian Father Teaching Daughter To Laugh Amid Bombing

Fact-Check | The video is old and is being falsely shared as a recent incident from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
A video which shows a man and a child laughing while an explosion could be heard in the background is going viral with users linking it to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
The claim: Those sharing the video have captioned it, "A Palestinian father tells his daughter to laugh every time she hears an Israeli airstrike so that she doesn’t get scared."
What is the truth?: The video dates back to February 2020 and is from Syria. It has no connection with the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
It shows Abdullah Mohammad teaching his three-year-old daughter, Salwa, to laugh at explosion sounds.
What led us to the truth?: A keyword search on YouTube led us to the same video posted on the official channel of The Telegraph, where it was uploaded on 18 February 2020.
It titled, "Father teaches young daughter to laugh at bombs to help cope with Syrian war."
The video carried subtitles, which showed the father asking his child "Is this a jet or a bomb?." The child responds by saying, "A bomb. When it comes, we will laugh."
The child then bursts into laughter after hearing an explosion sound in the background.
The video's description said, "Adbullah Mohammad makes a game of the noises of the war outside their home in rebel-held Idlib, so as not to scare three-year-old Salwa."
News reports: A report in Associated Press (AP) said that the father taught his daughter to laugh at the sounds of bombs to help her overcome her fear.
It mentioned how Mohammad fled to Sarmada with his family after troops neared his hometown of Saraqeb.
The report further detailed how the father came up with the idea. On Eid al-Fitr, children were bursting firecrackers and Salwa got scared after hearing a big explosion. Her father took her outside and showed that children were playing and laughing. This is how Mohammad connected the sound of the bombs with laughter.
The report was published on 25 February 2020.
A BBC report said that the Turkish government helped Salwa and her parents to cross the border safely.
It mentioned that the around a million people fled to the Syrian-Turkish border amid heavy fighting in the Idlib region between Syrian government forces and Turkish-backed rebels.
Conclusion: It is clear that social media users shared an old and unrelated of a father-daughter duo laughing at an explosion sound falsely linking it to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
