No, BJP Leader Madhavi Latha Isn't Holding 'Teleprompter Remote' in This Video

Fact-Check: A false claim related to BJP leader Madhavi Latha holding a teleprompter remote during 'Aap ki Adalat' is being shared online.
A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhavi Latha from India TV's show 'Aap Ki Adalat' is going viral on social media.
The claim states that it shows her reading her responses from a script displayed on a teleprompter, and it also highlights a digital device held by her to claim that it is a teleprompter remote.
How did we find out the truth?: We found a comment on the post that stated that it shows a portable prayer counting device and we performed a keyword search.
This led us to an Amazon link which showed the exact decide used by Latha.
It specified that this is a "Portible Plastic Beads Portable Rotating Digital Finger Counter for Pooja Meditation Prayer Japa Mala | Various Use Digital Tally Counter".
We compared the viral screenshot with the product and found similarities.
For more confirmation, we checked more interviews of Latha and found out that she was wearing this portable device in several other interviews.
We drew a comparison between the images available on Amazon with the interviews from Aaj Tak, Times Now Navbharat and News Nation.
We also found this interview of Lath on India TV Aap ki Adalat's YouTube channel.
This episode was shared on 6 April, and at 32:35 timestamp, it shows Latha displaying documents of allegations of misreporting of income and assets in election returns by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi.
Further, she reads out points against Owaisi's family members, mosque demolition and beef meat.
Conclusion: A false claim related to BJP leader Madhavi Latha holding a teleprompter remote during 'Aap ki Adalat' is being shared online.
