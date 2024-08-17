This Image Doesn’t Show Pakistani Flag Being Recently Hoisted in Srinagar

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Image Doesn’t Show Pakistani Flag Being Recently Hoisted in Srinagar

The image could be traced back to at least June 2019 and is not recent.

An image which shows a man carrying Pakistan's national flag is being circulated on social media platforms as recent visuals from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

You can view an archive of the post here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The image is being widely shared on platforms, such as X and Facebook. (More archives of similar posts can be viewed here, here, and here.)

What are the facts?: The image could be traced back to at least June 2019 and is not recent as claimed in the viral post.

  • Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking wing, too, clarified that the image was old and unrelated to the recent Independence Day celebrations.

What led us to the truth?: A simple Google Lens search on the viral image led to the same visual uploaded on an X handle named 'Binte kashmir .b kashmir'.

  • The post was shared on 2 June 2019 and was shared with a caption that said, "Love for Pakistan."

Other sources: These visuals were also shared on the official YouTube channel of Geo News - a Pakistani news channel. It was published on 2 June 2019.

It was posted on 2 June 2019.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

PIB clarifies: PIB's fact-checking wing, on their official X handle, mentioned that the image was old and is being recirculated as a recent one from Srinagar.

  • The post that was shared on 16 July further said, "The image is being shared in a false context to mislead people and spread anti-India propaganda."

Conclusion: The image is old and is being falsely shared as a recent one from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

