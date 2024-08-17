This Image Doesn’t Show Pakistani Flag Being Recently Hoisted in Srinagar

advertisement
The image is being widely shared on platforms, such as X and Facebook. (More archives of similar posts can be viewed here, here, and here.)
What are the facts?: The image could be traced back to at least June 2019 and is not recent as claimed in the viral post.
Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking wing, too, clarified that the image was old and unrelated to the recent Independence Day celebrations.
What led us to the truth?: A simple Google Lens search on the viral image led to the same visual uploaded on an X handle named 'Binte kashmir .b kashmir'.
The post was shared on 2 June 2019 and was shared with a caption that said, "Love for Pakistan."
Other sources: These visuals were also shared on the official YouTube channel of Geo News - a Pakistani news channel. It was published on 2 June 2019.
PIB clarifies: PIB's fact-checking wing, on their official X handle, mentioned that the image was old and is being recirculated as a recent one from Srinagar.
The post that was shared on 16 July further said, "The image is being shared in a false context to mislead people and spread anti-India propaganda."
Conclusion: The image is old and is being falsely shared as a recent one from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)