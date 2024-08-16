Old Clip of Man Vandalising Idols of Hindu Deities Linked to Bangladesh Crisis

A video which shows a man vandalising idols of Hindu deities is being shared on social media platforms with users linking it to the recent violence that broke out in Bangladesh.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the video with a caption saying, "Hindu temples, Hindu people and Hindu business establishments are not safe in Bangladesh. Coming times may be more difficult for Bangladeshi Hindus. We have to seriously work on it. #SaveBangladeshiHindus."