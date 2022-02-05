No, 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans Were Not Raised at SP Leader's Poll Campaign

However, we found out that the slogans were raised were against the sitting MLA, Sanga, and not in favour of Pakistan. We got in touch with Shukla who shared the original video with us and on slowing it down, we could hear 'Maati chor bhagana hai' (have to chase away the one who has betrayed their soil).

Further, even in the investigation by the authorities it was found that no pro-Pakistan slogans were raised.